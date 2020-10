BusinessCom now provides its mobile satellite connectivity solutions on land and at sea using Kymeta’s next generation flat panel antennas.

(PRWeb October 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/businesscom_partners_with_kymeta_to_deliver_on_the_move_satellite_service_to_enterprise_government_and_defense_customers/prweb17507277.htm





Source link