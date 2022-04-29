BTS’ music video for Halsey’s feat has reached 1.5 billion views. This is now the most viewed video on youtube







The influence of BTS on the music industry is so great that the group’s tracks and videos often set historical records.

For example, in August 2020, the visualization of Dynamite gained 98 million views in the first day, which helped the musicians beat the previous YouTube maximum. Before that, Blackpink ‘s video for the song How You Like That was in the lead on the video hosting – it was watched 86.3 million times. Later, the video got into the Guinness Book of Records – three million fans watched the live broadcast of the clip simultaneously. Now another visualization of BTS is breaking records – the video Boy With Luv has gained 1.5 billion views.

The performers shared the good news on their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. Recall that the track Boy With Luv was released on April 12, 2019. It became a collaboration between BTS and Halsey . Then the song was introduced as the first single from BTS’s sixth mini album called Map of the Soul: Persona. In February 2022, the feat became the most popular Korean-language song in the history of Spotify , reaching 800 million streams in almost three years.

Now, the visualization of the hit can also boast of outstanding results: the video for Boy With Luv became the first BTS video to reach more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The most viewed video in the band’s history is followed by a visualization of Dynamite with 1.4 billion views. Finally, the top three is closed by the video on the DNA track.

It is possible that soon the boy band will set even more personal and historical records. On April 17, BTS announced their new album, which will be released on June 10 this year. The musicians have published a teaser of the long-awaited musical project on their YouTube channel. The visual of the video is a strip of black-and-white excerpts from the group’s performances and BTS’s clips. At the end of the video, the phrase “We are bulletproof” appears (“We are bulletproof”). At the same time, fans are intrigued by the words of Snoop Dogg about the future fit with the boy band . R

ecall that at the end of March 2022, the rapper spoke about the upcoming joint track. According to him, South Korean artists should share the details of the project with fans.







