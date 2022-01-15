Britney Spears And Her Sister Continue The Media Battle







Britney Spears continues the fight with her sister following a recent interview. Check out the latest reports that are pouring from The Shade Room.

Jamie Lynn and Britney both seem to be tired of being silent, as TSR notes.

‘Britney first threw a couple of paragraphs Jamie’s way following her ‘Good Morning America’ interview earlier this week. Jamie spoke about her new memoir and the ᶜʳʸˢᵗᵃˡ ᶜˡᵉᵃʳ rift between her and Britney! She denied having access to Britney’s coins during her conservatorship or seeking to be an active part of it, despite Britney’s “erratic,” “paranoid,” and “spiraling” behavior over the years—as described in her memoir,’ TSR said.

TSR also noted that ‘Well, Britney wasn’t feeling her sister’s press run stop. She said she’s bothered that her sister would speak on her behavior given that she wasn’t really around her 15 years back. Britney also accused her family of ruining her dreams.’



Jamie later denied her book is about Britney and said her family has been receiving death threats due to Britney’s ‘vague and accusatory posts.’

On Friday, Britney hopped on Twitter accusing Jamie of introducing her to ‘the concept of getting low, lower, lowest.’

Someone said: ‘Im just patiently waiting on the Britney interview cuz I’m ready,’ and a follower said this: ‘They always used Britney for her…no military secret.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Tbh it’s team Britney…. And that’s all. Just let the girl live her life.’

One other follower said: ‘Britt Britt about to put the paws on Jamie. She said she had all she can take and she can’t take no more!’ and another followe said: ‘Not congrats babe CLAP CLAP 👀 this that Pacific coast academy teaea, anybody want something from sushi rock.’

Back in November, Britney Spears was making headlines these days following the latest reports. Check out what The Shade Room had to say below.

‘It’s been a long time coming but #BritneySpears is finally FREE! According to @cnn, Today, after 13 years, her conservatorship is over. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the court-ordered arrangement during a hearing earlier,’ – this is what The Shade Room was posting back then.







