British woman Gemma Watts jailed for posing as boy to lure girls into sex







A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of girls into having sexual contact with her was jailed for eight years on Friday.Gemma Watts, 21, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, and used social media to strike up relationships with girls as young as 14. Police described her male alter ego as very believable.Watts pleaded guilty in November to seven charges relating to four victims aged 14 and 15, although police believe she was a…







Source link