close
ASIAN (E)

British model Madalyn Davis fell to her death at famous Sydney selfie spot

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 21 views
4616ee1a-368c-11ea-9933-e21be988cd59_image_hires_134624.JPG




Sydney’s Diamond Bay Reserve, not far from the city’s famous Bondi Beach, offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, making it a renowned spot for visitors seeking the perfect “selfie”. For British model Madalyn Davis, though, the pursuit of the ideal Instagram picture proved deadly after the 21-year-old fell to her death on the weekend.According to her social media channels, Davis was a beautician who had been travelling in Thailand and Bali before heading to Australia. She had reportedly…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response