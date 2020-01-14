British model Madalyn Davis fell to her death at famous Sydney selfie spot







Sydney’s Diamond Bay Reserve, not far from the city’s famous Bondi Beach, offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, making it a renowned spot for visitors seeking the perfect “selfie”. For British model Madalyn Davis, though, the pursuit of the ideal Instagram picture proved deadly after the 21-year-old fell to her death on the weekend.According to her social media channels, Davis was a beautician who had been travelling in Thailand and Bali before heading to Australia. She had reportedly…







Source link