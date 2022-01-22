close
British Conservative MP says he will go to police with government blackmail claims

A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police.William Wragg, an MP from the governing Conservative party, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to “blackmail.”Wragg alleged that rebellious MPs were threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies and had embarrassing stories about them leaked to the press…



