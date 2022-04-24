British actor William Roache reveals the secret to being fit at 90







Actor William Roache says childhood sports are the secret to his longevity.

The star of the British series “Coronation Street” William Roache admitted that children’s sports games allow him to maintain excellent shape at almost 90 years old – the artist will celebrate the anniversary on April 25. His words are quoted by The Sun.

“We are going to be a group of all ages – from 5 to 90 years old. It’s not the same as going to the gym and doing serious workouts. This is simple recreational fitness. For example, we are playing the Zombie Tag game. In it, you have to chase each other in a circle,” said the actor.

Roache added that everyday sports became a habit of his during his school days: “I have always been good at sports; I liked it. Now I am pleased to be with people who understand you. We are all one big gang, where everyone does the exercises at their own pace. Plus, it’s just fun.”

William Roache is best known for his role as Ken Barlow in the soap opera Coronation Street, which has been on screens since 1960 – and continues to this day. Roache is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the TV show star with the longest tenure in one role.







