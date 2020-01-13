Britain’s Princes William and Harry deny ‘false story’ ahead of royal summit







Britain’s Princes William and Harry on Monday put on a rare united front to dismiss a “false story” speculating about their relationship, as senior royals prepared to meet for talks about the younger brother’s future.Harry and his wife Meghan caught the institution off guard last week when they announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.The 35-year-old former army officer has previously all but confirmed a rift with his older brother, prompting speculation as to the…







Source link