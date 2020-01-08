Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back as ‘senior’ royals







Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday.The surprise news follows a turbulent year for the monarchy, with signs that the couple have increasingly struggled with the pressures of royal life and family rifts.“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her…







Source link