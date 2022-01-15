Britain’s Boris Johnson told to ‘lead or step aside’ as more ‘partygate’ claims surface





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to get a grip on the drip feed of revelations about Covid-19 rule-breaking at his Downing Street office as he fights to keep his job.Former Conservative minister Tobias Ellwood said Johnson must “lead or step aside,” telling the BBC: “We need leadership.”Boris Johnson apologises to queen for party on eve of her husband’s funeralThe comments by the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee came as further claims emerged of regular …







