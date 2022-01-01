Britain marks warmest New Year’s Day on record with temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius







Britain experienced its warmest New Year’s Day on record after temperatures rose above 16 degrees Celsius (60.8 Fahrenheit) for the first time on January 1, the country’s Meteorological Office said.The mercury climbed to 16.2 degrees in St James’s Park in central London, according to a provisional Met Office reading, easily beating the previous record of 15.6 degrees set in Cornwall in 1916.The unprecedented warm start to the year follows the UK seeing its hottest New Year’s Eve on record, with…







