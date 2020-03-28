Breaking News: First Two Deaths from Coronavirus Confirmed on Navajo Nation; 92 Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Breaking News

Published March 27, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. The first two confirmed deaths from the deadly COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) were announced Friday night by Navajo Nation leaders. Because of confidentiality regulations, the names of the deceased, nor location of where the deaths occurred were not announced.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to the families of the two individuals who have passed on. We also pray for all of those who are fighting to recover from the virus. We cannot thank our health care workers and first responders enough for everything they are doing to help our people,” Navajo Nation President said.

“To our Navajo people, let’s help our healthcare workers by staying home and isolating ourselves as much as possible. Our public safety officers are needed in our communities every day, and we don’t want to have to take them away from those duties to force people to stay home – we don’t have to go to that extent if people simply listen to the health care experts,” Nez continued.

Also, announced Friday night, the total now numbers 92 of positive tests for COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation.

The press release provided a breakdown of positive cases per county:

The 92 cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 49

Apache County, AZ: 18

Coconino County, AZ: 6 *changed from yesterday, due to clarification of one individual’s residency

McKinley County, NM: 5

San Juan County, NM: 11

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 2

The Navajo Nation’s needs for personnel, protective wear, hospital beds, and other crucial resources and supplies at all health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to increase daily.

Navajo Nation citizens are stll asked to stay home to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus.