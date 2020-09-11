Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ & This Housewife Married Her Step-Grandfather





Now, this is something…

Bravo is teasing the latest franchise in their super successful Real Housewives series and there’s some step-grandfather marrying the step-granddaughter shenanigans afoot. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are on their way to television screens November 11 and Bravo’s dropped the highly anticipated promo.

In it, we meet the ladies who are richly wreaking havoc on Utah with expensive ensembles, skiing, pole tricks, Mormonism, and allegations of swinging.

Social media’s currently buzzing over one housewife in particular; Mary C. Cosby.

Meet #RHOSLC Mary Cosby. Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. pic.twitter.com/KQfLD87QrB — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (@RHOSLCity) September 9, 2020

The singular black housewife on the show, her official housewife description shared exclusively with PEOPLE notes that she’s the First Lady of a church and that she took over the “family business.”

In order to do so, however, she had to do something bizarre; MARRY HER LATE GRANDMOTHER’S SECOND HUSBAND.

Allow us to collectively move our bangs.

“With a penchant for God, couture and only the finest champagne, Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together. Small but mighty and always dressed to the nines, her unconventional past has made her guarded and she quickly finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies.”

In the words of NeNe Leakes; “What is dis honey?!”

Naturally, Twitter’s on FIRE with reactions to Pentecostal Mary marrying her PawPaw.

So this cast member of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City married her grandma second husband. How? Why? pic.twitter.com/xMNBn1aJew — IG:ShopMeishas (@CoCo_Meisha) September 10, 2020

I WILL be watching Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. One of the wives married her Deceased Grandmother’s second husband. Yes you read that right… pic.twitter.com/4xjrXHJtqW — Dx3 (@SincerelyDedra) September 10, 2020

We did some digging, and according to local Utah publication Deseret News, Mary’s husband Bishop Robert C. Cosby, married the late Ms. Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, Mary’s grandma and the founder of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City when he was just 22-years-old. Mama Cosby was 20 years his senior making her 42-years-old. Bishop Cosby wed Mary Cosby, then Mary Martha Harris, when she was about 24.

Mama Cosby died from a heart attack in January 1997 and left behind a multimillion-dollar fortune. After Mama Cosby’s passing a NASTY family feud erupted and her daughter her Rosalind Cazares alleged that her stepdad Bishop Cosby MURDERED his wife. The late church leader’s body was exhumed in Florida during the dispute.

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

