Boss at Hong Kong love match firm arrested for allegedly inflating membership numbers, percentage of women clients







The proprietor of Hong Kong matchmaking agency Loveaholic, recently called out at a press conference by a group of alleged victims, was arrested by customs officers on Tuesday for exaggerating the company’s number of memberships more than five times over.Arrested for making false trade descriptions, the man – learned by the Post to be Wong Chin-yeung, 27 – was also accused of lying to potential clients about the percentage of female members, according to the Customs and Excise Department.“To…







