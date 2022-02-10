close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

Borough of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Home of Infamous Boarding School, Retires "Justice Forever" Crest

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)
The borough of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, voted last week to retire its logo depicting a crest flanked by a white man holding a rifle and a Native American man holding a bow and arrow above the Latin words Fiat Justicia meaning “Let justice be done.” Mayor Shawn Sholtz said the decision, reached last Wednesday in a borough council workshop, came from the realization that the current crest “has a naïve view of the relationship between Native Americans and westerners in this country, and specifically this area.”



