Borough of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Home of Infamous Boarding School, Retires "Justice Forever" Crest





The borough of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, voted last week to retire its logo depicting a crest flanked by a white man holding a rifle and a Native American man holding a bow and arrow above the Latin words Fiat Justicia meaning “Let justice be done.” Mayor Shawn Sholtz said the decision, reached last Wednesday in a borough council workshop, came from the realization that the current crest “has a naïve view of the relationship between Native Americans and westerners in this country, and specifically this area.”





Source link