Bonomi's new 723/724 "Skid Series" valve body uses less steel which reduces the cost of the valve. The valve's low torque design allows for the use of smaller, more compact…

(PRWeb September 23, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/bonomi_north_america_introduces_new_skid_series_industrial_wafer_ball_valves_packages/prweb17420611.htm





Source link