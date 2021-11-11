close
Bongbong Marcos’ supporters in Macau hauled up by public security, spent ‘20 hours in station without food’

ASIANS (ET) by comredg
A group of Filipinos in Macau who staged a gathering on Sunday were invited for questioning at a police station after the unauthorised event to support Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr’s bid to become the next Philippine president.According to the local Hoje Macau newspaper, the city’s police force invited 16 Philippine workers to be “assistants in the investigation” into the gathering in front of the St Paul Ruins and near Macau Tower. During the event, fliers printed with Marcos’ face and the…



comredg

The author comredg

