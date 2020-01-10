Boeing workers pour scorn on 737 MAX and aviation regulators, internal messages show







Boeing on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was “designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys”.The messages also show attempts to duck regulatory scrutiny with employees ridiculing the plane, the company, the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign aviation regulators.In an instant messaging exchange on February 8, 2018 – when the plane was in the air…







Source link