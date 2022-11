Blueflite, an advanced logistics drone platform provider for faster, more cost-effective, and sustainable deliveries, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has…

(PRWeb November 09, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/blueflite_announces_patent_granted_by_uspto_strengthening_companys_intellectual_property_position/prweb19009778.htm





Source link