The new rule will require the protection of stored ACH account numbers starting in June 2021.

(PRWeb October 14, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/bluefin_issues_white_paper_on_nacha_supplemental_data_security_rule_and_bluefins_shieldconex_data_security_platform/prweb17470743.htm





Source link