Blaze at Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp leaves more than 5,000 homeless





Thousands of people were left homeless after a fire gutted parts of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday.About 850,000 of the persecuted Muslim minority, many of whom escaped a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that UN investigators concluded was executed with “genocidal intent”, live in a network of camps in Bangladesh’s border district of Cox’s Bazar.“About 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire,” said Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which…







