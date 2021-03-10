BlackBixon Partners with redONE in Marketing Push for Ni Hsin Resources’ F&B Business





KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – BlackBixon Sdn Bhd (“BlackBixon”), the food and beverage (F&B) arm of Bursa Malaysia Main Market-listed Ni Hsin Resources Berhad (NIHSIN; KLSE: 7215), sealed the partnership with redONE Network Sdn Bhd (“redONE”), a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), to market and retail Ni Hsin’s new energy coffee under the brand name ‘BlackBixon’.

L-R: Mr. Lai Kian Huat, ED of Blackbixon Sdn Bhd; Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of Blackbixon Sdn Bhd; Encik Sofiyan bin Yahya, Chairman of Ni Hsin Group; YDH Dato’ Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Deputy Inspector General of Police; Encik Faird Yunus, CEO of Red One Network Sdn Bhd; Mr. Ben Teh, Chief Sales Officer of Red One Network Sdn Bhd

BlackBixon coffee is described as a composition providing the benefits of caffeine and the patented Bioenergy Ribose(R) in combination when consumed and helps in accentuating the human body’s natural process of energy synthesis while at the same time lessening fatigue and boosting the mental alertness of an individual. There is also the nutritional coffee variant enriched with acai berry extract for a good source of phytonutrients and antioxidants enhancing immunity while providing anti-ageing benefits.

Present at today’s signing ceremony were Deputy Inspector-General of Police YDH Dato’ Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Chairman of Ni Hsin Encik Sofiyan bin Yahya, Managing Director of BlackBixon Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of redONE Encik Farid Yunus and Chief Sales Officer of redONE Mr. Ben Teh.

Managing Director of BlackBixon, Mr. Khoo Chee Kong said, “We are delighted to have this collaboration with redONE as we see a lot of synergy in terms of how we can leverage on redONE’s reach of 1.2 million subscribers to market our products. We believe redONE’s network can strengthen our marketing efforts and outreach to the target consumers, both business-to-business and business-to-consumer.”

“We see our entry into F&B as strategic for the future of Ni Hsin as this new business will enhance the earnings of the Company given the interest in energy and coffee drinks, as well as the increased demands in home coffee consumption. Our BlackBixon coffee capsules combine energy, nutrition and coffee by having caffeine and natural ingredients that boost energy and immunity. As for convenience, we provide coffee machine for our consumers to use in their home or workplace without any charge subject to terms and conditions. BlackBixon is your cafe@home@office@anywhere. Ni Hsin has other plans in the pipeline to grow the F&B business, with Malaysia being the initial market, and the regional market in our next step.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many, Ni Hsin included. Our move into F&B will also be the beginning of our pivot from being a cookware manufacturer as we will grow the F&B business to be bigger than the cookware business over time. We see domestic and overseas consumer sentiment improving in the second-half of the year as vaccines become available and the economy recovers. This will also hopefully translate into better demand for our new business.”

Chief Sales Officer of redONE, Mr. Ben Teh said, “redONE is proud to collaborate with Ni Hsin in a win-win partnership where our 100 Premier Shops nationwide will attract more footfall while letting our subscribers enjoy a refreshing cup of BlackBixon coffee as they are waiting to be served. This is a good gesture and adds value to our customer experience.”

The signing of today’s agreement comes after the Collaboration Agreement Ni Hsin entered into with Fiatec Biosystem Sdn Bhd in August 2020 for the development and formulation of health and bioenergy products marking the Company’s move into the F&B business. In January 2021, the Company entered into a Supply and Technical Assistance Agreement with Global Coffee Resources Sdn Bhd (“GCR”) for the appointment of GCR as the supplier for the coffee beans and coffee powders. In February 2021, Ni Hsin also filed for a patent for BlackBixon to protect the Company’s rights to the invention and to secure the competitive advantage of its F&B business in selling products using the invention.

