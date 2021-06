Biospectal’s OptiBP smartphone app and data platform empowers people worldwide with medical-grade blood pressure monitoring software integrated directly into their smartphone, enabling instantaneous… (PRWeb June 28, 2021) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/biospectal_announces_alpha_launch_of_optibp_for_ios_at_mwc_barcelona/prweb18036033.htm



