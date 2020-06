The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), a national cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership, recently named BioFit Engineered Products an…

(PRWeb June 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/biofit_garners_tips_purchasing_cooperative_awarded_vendor_status/prweb17223470.htm





Source link