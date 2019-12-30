close
ASIAN (E)

Billionaire Chinese parliamentarian Zheng Jianjiang’s wife wins lawsuit against vacancy tax on US$21m Vancouver home

28 views
A Canadian court has quashed a massive tax bill on a C$26.8 million (US$21 million) Vancouver home owned by the wife of billionaire Chinese parliamentarian Zheng Jianjiang, ordering the city to reconsider whether she deserved to be hit with the C$249,313.67 (US$191,000) charge for leaving the home empty.The lawsuit by He Yiju had been closely watched in Vancouver, where the city introduced the tax on empty homes in 2017 in a bid to improve affordability and to deter speculators from leaving…



