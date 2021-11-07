Big Bird announced he has had his coronavirus vaccine; Republican senator calls it ‘propaganda’







Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz appears to think Big Bird is a government plant.The Sesame Street character announced on Saturday that he had received his Covid-19 vaccine, just days after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.“My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the supersized bird tweeted.It was seemingly a joyous enough celebration for the childhood character, who is perpetually six…







Source link