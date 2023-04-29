Biden urged to free Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier after decades in prison





Amnesty urges president to grant clemency to Peltier, convicted of killing two FBI agents in trial rife with due process violations

Amnesty International has launched a new campaign calling on Joe Biden to grant clemency for Leonard Peltier, the Indigenous rights activist whose health is deteriorating after almost five decades in maximum security prison for crimes he has always denied.

The international human rights group is urging Biden to release Peltier on humanitarian grounds – exactly 46 years after he was convicted for killing two FBI agents in a trial rife with irregularities and due process violations including evidence that the agency coerced witnesses and withheld and falsified evidence.

