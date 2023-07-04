Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service membersNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on July 4, 2023 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … a day off from President Joe Biden. Biden returns from a holiday … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Muslims body in US shocked over FBI's secret surveillance since 9/11 attacks The author comredg you might also like US Supreme court continues conservative lurch in recent decisions Substance found in White House library tests positive for cocaine White House Evacuated After Suspicious 'White Powder' Found: Report Secret Service preliminary tests reveal COCAINE was found at White House on Sunday Reactions harsh to U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against Native American Tribe's water rights Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email