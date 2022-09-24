Biden names first Native American as US treasurer, with signature on money





Marilynn Malerba, lifetime chief of Mohegan Indian Tribe, will make history as treasury announces new office for tribal affairs

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to appoint Marilynn Malerba, lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, as US treasurer, marking the first time that the signature of a Native American woman will appear on US currency.

The US treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, who is visiting the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota on Tuesday, also announced the creation of a new treasury office of tribal and Native affairs, which will report to the treasurer and administer tribal relations.

Continue reading…







Source link