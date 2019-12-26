Best Thailand Beaches for An Exotic Seaside Vacation

Published December 26, 2019

Thailand, also known as the Kingdom of Thailand, is located in the Southeastern part of Asia. It is famous for the many fabulous beaches that attract tourists round the year, water sports, Thai food, and the beautiful bluish-green ocean.

Thailand is rich in natural diversities. From the bluish-green ocean to the white beaches to green meadows. There are a large number of tourist places to visit here which attracts tourists throughout the year. The climate is mostly tropical, which plays a significant role in attracting tourists from different parts of the globe. The people residing in this country are amicable and helpful. There are different modes of transportation available in the country. Tourists can easily travel from different parts of Thailand to reach its beaches, for example, from Thailand is rich in natural diversities. From the bluish-green ocean to the white beaches to green meadows. There are a large number of tourist places to visit here which attracts tourists throughout the year. The climate is mostly tropical, which plays a significant role in attracting tourists from different parts of the globe. The people residing in this country are amicable and helpful. There are different modes of transportation available in the country. Tourists can easily travel from different parts of Thailand to reach its beaches, for example, from Koh Lanta to Phuket through waterways too. 4 best beaches to visit in Thailand

Thailand is a mesmerizing place that has some of the best beaches in the world. Some of the most famous beaches in the world are:

1. Sairee Beach – This beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in Thailand. It is the longest beach that extends over a large area of land. This beach is famous for water sports such as snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, etc. The beach is also one of the most happening ones as it has one of the best nightlife. One can reach the beach either through the airways or through waterways.

2. Lamai Beach – This is one of the most enjoyable beaches in Thailand. Some of the most beautiful resorts and spas are located on this beach. After Phuket, it is the second-largest beach in Thailand. It is less crowded with people. Therefore it is an ideal place for people who love quiet and calm places to relax during their holidays. One will be able to find some of the best restaurants, bars, etc.

3. Hua Hin Beach – This beach is one of the favorite destinations for the Thais. This beach is almost 5 miles long. It is one of the popular tourist destinations too. This place has some of the most exotic restaurants and dining places that offer authentic Thai food. The color of the sea in this beach is blue.

4. Patong Beach – This beach is one of the most vibrant and beautiful beaches of Thailand after Phuket. A large number of pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, etc. are found along the beach. This beach is more happening during the night. The nightlife of this beach is worth mentioning. Apart from these, tourists can also enjoy a large number of water sports on this beach, which includes snorkeling, wave running, scuba diving, etc.

Thailand’s economy is mostly based on tourism – for the beauty of the beaches is stunning. People visiting these places carry a memory of a lifetime with them as they are not only beautiful but also have a large variety of entertainment which tourists enjoy a lot during their vacation. This beach creates some of the best moments for the tourists.