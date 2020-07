In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss best practices for developing your eTMF filing structure and difference between standards, models and what the FDA requires. Attendees will…

(PRWeb July 23, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/best_practices_for_etmf_standards_and_interoperability_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb17277749.htm





Source link