Bertrand de Speville, former head of Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption, dies aged 78







Bertrand de Speville, the former chief of Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency, has died aged 78.The prosecutor turned graft-buster led the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) between 1993 and 1996. After stepping down, he set up his own anti-corruption consultancy in England, and advised more than 50 countries on policies and initiatives to combat graft.Announcing the news of de Speville’s death on Tuesday, ICAC commissioner Simon Peh Yun-lu said the agency had heard of its former…







