Belgian security services call for stricter 5G protections as Huawei concerns cast shadow over European debate

Belgium’s security services have recommended stricter security measures for the roll-out of 5G telecommunications as the ongoing debate about the potential risks from the Chinese tech giant Huawei plays out across Europe.Telecommunications minister Philippe De Backer told the country’s parliament that the security services had recommended raising the risk level on the fifth generation wireless programme, according to the Brussels Times.Currently the risk level for 5G is one, which allows…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC