close
ASIAN (E)

Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong pledges deeper integration with mainland China province Guangdong amid months of anti-government protests

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 27 views
eb31b2fc-35a3-11ea-9933-e21be988cd59_image_hires_102639.jpg




Beijing’s new envoy to Hong Kong has pledged to work with Guangdong’s leaders to push forward regional cooperation and integration, even with the city in the grip of anti-government protests.The agreement was made at a meeting between Luo Huining and the province’s leadership, which came after the new liaison office chief held talks with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, her predecessors Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying, as well as top officials in Shenzhen last week.Luo replaced…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response