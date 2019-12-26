close
Beijing silent as Mao Zedong birthday proves low-key affair

While parts of the world celebrated Boxing Day, December 26 was also the date of birth of one of China’s most important and controversial figures: Mao Zedong.Several events took place on Thursday in Shaoshan, the county-level city in central China’s Hunan province where the former leader was born in 1893.One video on social media showed wreaths placed around a statue of Mao, while another showed groups of attendees wearing red caps and standing on a flight of steps in the city.“Bow once towards…



