close
ASIANS (ET)

Beijing sends 39 aircraft to Taiwan air defence zone, pushing island to scramble jets

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 4 views
no thumb



As many as 39 People’s Liberation Army warplanes have flown sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone, prompting the island’s air force to scramble jets and aim missiles to disperse them.According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the warplanes – including 34 fighter jets, four electronic warfare planes and a bomber – entered the southwest of the island’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.“In response, our air force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings and deployed air defence missile…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response