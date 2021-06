Beckwood Press Company was recently awarded a contract by Metal Forming Industries to manufacture a custom 200-ton hydraulic forming press. Scheduled for delivery later this year, the press will be…

(PRWeb June 17, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/beckwood_to_deliver_200_ton_forming_press_to_metal_forming_industries/prweb18013778.htm





Source link