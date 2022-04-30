Became known the details of the plot of the second part of ‘Dune’







There is less and less time left before the filming of the Dune sequel begins: the actors already familiar to us should gather again on the same site on July 18. Surprisingly, more and more new information about the upcoming sequel is emerging. So, judging by the rumors, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler officially joined the cast of the second part of Dune. Also, Warner Bros. shared a short synopsis for the film.

Previously, the director of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve, has already lifted the veil of secrecy about the plot of the future project. In the second part, Paul Atreides ( Timothée Chalamet ), along with his father’s concubine, Lady Jessica, will meet with the Fremen tribe and get acquainted with their culture. And the main character will have to fight with his sworn enemy. Villeneuve did not lie; events will indeed develop in this direction. “Part 2 will focus on Paul as he assembles a massive Fremen army to fight the ruthless Harkonnen as he essentially becomes the Messiah for the people of Arrakis,” Warner Bros. with the SFF Gazette.

In the sequel to Dune, not only Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to return, but also Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and other actors from the main cast. As for the newcomers, Florence Pugh is set to take the place of the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan, while Austin Butler will play the villain Feyd-Raut Harkonnen. The world premiere of “Dune 2” is scheduled for October 20, 2023.

And this year, a spin-off of “Dune” in the format of the series, which was called “Dune: The Sisterhood,” is due to be released on the HBO Max streaming service. It is due to be released on the streaming service HBO Max. The plot of the tape will be tied to the history of the ancient and powerful female order “Bene Gesserit,” which was formed after the uprising of people against thinking machines and robots, which went down in history as the Butlerian Jihad. Unfortunately, no release date or cast has yet been announced.

Recall that the first Dune by Denis Villeneuve was released in September 2021. In December, with the support of the IMDb portal, the film was recognized as the most popular film project of 2021. In addition to excellent ratings, the picture proved its greatness by the number of victorious statuettes at the Oscars. The work of Denis Villeneuve was announced in ten categories, and six of them turned into awards. Dune was awarded Best Editing and Sound, Cinematography and Production Design, Visual Effects, and Music.







Source link