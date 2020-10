BayAreaCIO Announces Recipients of 2020 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards





Executives from Kaiser Permanente, Gap Inc., Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., Bank of the West, DocuSign, Clif Bar & Company, Zuora, and City of Jose Recognized for their Achievements

(PRWeb October 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/bayareacio_announces_recipients_of_2020_cio_of_the_year_orbie_awards/prweb17493985.htm





Source link