Bay Mills Applauds Internet Gaming Signed into Law by Michigan Governor

Published December 28, 2019

BRIMLEY, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law bills that legalizes online casino, daily fantasy sports and sports betting on December 20, 2019. This law allows for Michigan Indian casinos to participate.

Bay Mills Resort & Casinos is excited about the opportunities presented by this new law. The law will benefit not only Bay Mills Indian Community, but it will also impact the surrounding community in terms of job growth, according to Bay Mills Resort & Casinos (BMRC) officials.

“These new opportunities will modernize our gaming business and enable BMRC to offer exciting new games to our customers,” said Bay Mills Resort and Casinos General Manager Richard LeBlanc. “As the founders of the first casino in the state of Michigan, this is exciting new business territory we are entering into.”

“We would like to thank Gov. Whitmer, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, and Sen. Wayne Schmidt for their work on this legislation,” said Bay Mills Tribal Chairman Bryan Newland. “These laws were crafted in a way that will benefit not only tribes, but also communities across northern Michigan.”

Bay Mills plans to hit the ground running and will be announcing new gaming opportunities in the near future. Bay Mills Indian Community is one of 12 federally recognized tribes in the state of Michigan. All 12 tribes operate Indian gaming casinos.

