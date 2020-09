Go2Paper, a leading provider of Cloud Services for the print and paper industry, announced today that multimedia conglomerate, Bauer Media Group, USA, has selected Go2Paper’s PaperManager SaaS…

(PRWeb September 16, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/bauer_media_group_usa_selects_go2paper_to_manage_paper_procurement_and_inventory/prweb17392988.htm





Source link