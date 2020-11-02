Barack Obama Hits Walk Off Jumper: “That’s What I Do!” [Video]

Barack Obama does everything better than that other guy.
Our Forever President shared a video of himself hitting a jumper and walking off with a diddy bop saying, “That’s what I do!”
After receiving a pass, and in dress shoes, Obama took one dribble and put up his left-handed jump shot. All net.
The last real POTUS shared the clip yesterday (Oct. 31) on Twitter not just to brag but to encourage people to vote, if you haven’t already, with the caption, “Shoot your shot. http://iwillvote.com.”
We can’t decide what was smoother, the jumper or being handed a cup while talking off and saying “That’s what I do.” He lowered his mask, for a moment, to say it again for emphasis. Presidential candidate Joe Biden was in the gym—the pair was stumping in Michigan—and approved, adding an “All net.”
LeBron James was also thoroughly impressed.
