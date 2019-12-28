Backlash over UK honours for ex-top prosecutor and politician, as hundreds of recipients addresses leaked

Organisers of Britain’s New Years Honours faced criticism Saturday after they included two prominent but controversial figures from politics and the legal profession in the list – and accidentally revealed almost all the recipients’ home addresses.Queen Elizabeth’s traditional annual honours recognise the achievements and contributions of a range of people across Britain, including a minority from the worlds of showbiz, sport and politics.The list unveiled late Friday gave a damehood to Alison…
