The Illinois River has undergone major infrastructure repairs since July 2020. Many businesses in the Chicagoland that rely on barge transportation have been significantly impacted by the river…

(PRWeb October 23, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/back_to_business_bl_duke_river_terminal_prepares_for_illinois_waterway_reopening/prweb17491631.htm





Source link