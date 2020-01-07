close
Baby wrapped in plastic bag found alive in Singapore rubbish bin

a8e48f82-3120-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_160236.jpg




Rubbish collectors rescued a baby from a bin at the bottom of a trash chute in Singapore on Tuesday, an MP and media said, a rare case in the wealthy city state.Refuse workers found the baby in a bloody plastic bag while clearing the rubbish chute, The Straits Times said, quoting one who said the baby was crying when discovered.Pictures showed a man cradling a baby, cleaners inspecting a bin and police cordons at the block.In a statement, police said the child, found in stable condition with no…



