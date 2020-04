New version of the tune to be recorded in Navajo, a vulnerable language that is spoken by about 120,000 people

The popular children’s music video Baby Shark (Doo Doo Doo Doo), which has over 4bn views on YouTube, is now being developed into a version in Navajo for the Navajo Nation – the largest Native American reservation in the US.

The video is expected to launch on its Korean maker Pinkfong’s YouTube channel by the end of December.

