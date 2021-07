axiVEND and Let’s Go Robotics Announce Exclusive US Distribution…





Let’s Go Robotics and axiVEND announced today an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights to axiVEND for Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 products in the US commercial markets. Precise Drop II…

(PRWeb June 29, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/axivend_and_lets_go_robotics_announce_exclusive_us_distribution_agreement_for_precise_drop_ii_and_the_upgraded_bioraptr_2_0/prweb18031155.htm





Source link