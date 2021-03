Preferred provider status includes TraknProtect serving as an industry-leading source for advanced employee distress button functionality as well as for the latest in real-time asset, vendor and…

(PRWeb March 23, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/avendra_selects_traknprotect_as_a_preferred_provider_of_hotel_staff_safety_and_location_based_technology/prweb17809288.htm





Source link