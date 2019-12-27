Avangard: Russia’s nuclear-capable hypersonic missile enters combat duty







A new intercontinental weapon that can fly at 27 times the speed of sound became operational Friday, Russia’s defence minister reported to President Vladimir Putin, bolstering the country’s nuclear strike capability.Putin has described the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite.The new Russian weapon and a similar system being developed by China have troubled the United States, which has pondered defence…







Source link