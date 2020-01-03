Australia’s bush fires and the link to climate change: explained







Australia is under the international spotlight as massive bush fires rage across vast swathes of the country, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Shocking images of devastation in a country known for its natural environment and laid-back lifestyle have reverberated around the world.HOW BAD ARE THE FIRES?The wildfires have killed at least 18 people and destroyed hundreds, perhaps thousands, of homes in regional areas of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia since October. Some…







